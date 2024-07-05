Stuart Walsh, a citizen of Ballarat, Australia, is a practicing artist with over 20 years of experience and an art teacher who recently visited the Philippines.

Through the initiative of his Palaweño colleague, Diokno Pasilan, he planned to create a mural during his visit to the island.

The mural is located on a wall at The Willow Tree, an art shop in Dagomboy, Bancao-Bancao, beside Best Western Plus Ivywall Hotel.

The owner and art patron, Dinggot Conde-Prieto, granted permission to use the establishment’s wall as a medium to showcase Walsh’s love for art and to enable Palaweños to appreciate it.

Walsh used spray paints and depicted some of the island’s local fish, lapu-lapu andilkfish, locally known as bangus.

He expressed his desire to share his love of art, knowing that Palawan is home to many talented artists.

He sought to share his passion with them, as it brings him happiness.

“I feel like it’s like with anything people do, if you practice something all the time, and you just keep it to yourself, then you start to wonder what’s the point,” Walsh said.

“It is a joy, it’s an enjoyment thing to share. You’re always worried that people won’t like it. As long as people get a positive response, it’s a real pleasure. It fills your heart with joy,” he added.

Walsh and Pasilan will also be visiting San Vicente, Palawan, where they will conduct an art class for local artists.

Their initiative to hold art classes will also extend to Puerto Princesa in the near future, with other international artists joining them.

Walsh conveyed a message to Palaweño artists, encouraging them to pursue their love and passion for the arts.

“Keep doing what you love and work hard at it. There is a career in the arts. Sometimes people’s parents say, Oh, you’ll never get a job in the arts, but there is work in the arts. I always encourage people to follow their passion,” he stated.