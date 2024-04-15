Johanna Stratton, Counselor of Political Diplomacy, led a delegation from the Australian Embassy to the Philippines in a courtesy visit to the provincial government of Palawan, focusing on enhancing maritime security, promoting sustainable development initiatives, and exploring opportunities for cultural and educational exchanges.

Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Joshua Bolusa and Peace and Order Program Director Atty. Lara Cacal welcomed them on April 11 on behalf of Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said in a statement that during the visit, Stratton, accompanied by her colleagues Defense Attaché Captain Emma McDonald-Kerr, Second Secretary Political Jack Williams, and Program Officer Jodie Bisco, engaged in discussions concerning Australia’s maritime and other projects in Palawan.

PIO said the parties discussed mutual challenges and opportunities, exploring avenues for further collaboration and engagement between Australia and Palawan.

The diplomatic encounter underscored the dedication of both sides to enhance bilateral relations and cultivate greater collaboration across diverse fields of shared concern, with discussions revolving around strategies to bolster maritime security, advance sustainable development endeavors, and pursue avenues for cultural and educational interchange.

PIO said the meeting concluded with a pledge to continue dialogue and cooperation, with both sides expressing optimism about the prospects for further deepening the relationship between Australia and Palawan.