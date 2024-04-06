The Philippines, the United States, Australia, and Japan are scheduled to conduct the first multi-lateral maritime cooperative activity in the West Philippine Sea on April 7 to affirm and support the right to freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as the respect for maritime rights as established under international law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

In a joint statement on Saturday, they said the activity will be conducted within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to demonstrate the four allied countries’ “collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Naval, maritime, and air force units from the four countries will participate in the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA), conducted in a manner consistent with international law, the domestic laws and regulations of the respective nations, and with due regard for navigation safety and the rights and interests of other states.

The joint statement further said that activities that will be done aim to demonstrate professional interactions among naval, maritime, and air forces and further strengthen the interoperability of our defense/armed forces doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures.

“We stand with all nations in safeguarding the international order—based on the rule of law—that is the foundation for a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region. Our four nations reaffirm the position regarding the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award as a final and legally binding decision on the parties to the dispute,” the statement concluded.

Sources say the participating vessels are USS Mobile (LCS26) of the United States, DD Akebono of Japan, HMAS Warramunga (FFH152) of Australia, and BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) of the Philippines.