Following their joint exercise with the US armed forces in the West Philippine Sea, Philippine troops have embarked on a new three-day Maritime Cooperative Activity with the Australian Defense Force, beginning today and set to conclude on November 27.

The joint exercise is an offshoot of a strategic partnership signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in September, establishing an enduring framework for closer cooperation.

Participating in the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) are the Philippine Navy vessels BRP Gregorio del Pilar and BRP Davao Del Sur, the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Toowoomba, five Philippine Air Force surveillance aircraft, and a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft.

A joint statement released by Department of National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles MP stated that the activity ‘represents the practical implementation of our Strategic Partnership’ between the two countries.

“The Maritime Coperative Activily highlights our shared commitment to exercising freedom of navigation and overflight consistent with international law, in support of a peaceful, secure and stable Indo-Pacific,” the joint statement read.

This is the third joint exercise between Philippine and Australian forces this year after Exercise Dawn Caracha 2023 last October and Exercise Alon as part of Indo-Pacific Endeavor 2023 in August.