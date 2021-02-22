Auring downgraded to LPA

Tropical depression Auring has weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA) and is expected to traverse through the southern Luzon area in the next 24 hours.

According to the 5 p.m. weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the LPA was located at 50 km west southwest of Legazpi city, Albay.

The LPA is affecting the Bicol region and some parts of southern Luzon.

“Hindi ibig sabihin na LPA na lang ito ay hindi na makakaapekto sa atin dahil kailangan natin tandaan maging ang LPA ay maaaring makapagdulot ng mga pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa dahil sa tuloy-tuloy na pag-ulan,” weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz said.

“Katulad na lang ng kaso ni Auring na kung saan ay yong malalakas na pag-ulan ay concentrated ngayon sa malaking bahagi ng Bicol region at makakaapekto rin yan sa ilang bahagi ng Quezon, partikular sa southern Luzon sa mga susunod na oras,” she added.

The LPA has the possibility to dissipate in 24 hours after traversing towards southern Luzon going to southern Quezon and northern part of Romblon.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain showers will be observed in the whole MIMAROPA region as direct of LPA.

The northeast monsoon is still affecting the northern Luzon area, PAGASA added.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over eastern seaboards of southern Luzon and Visayas due to the effect of LPA and the surge of northeast monsoon. The seaboard surrounding Palawan is expected to be at moderate to rough condition.

