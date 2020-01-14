Atty. Villena is installed as acting PCSDS executive director

Atty. Adelina Benavente-Villena during the oath taking as an executive director for the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development. Photo courtesy of PCSD.

Villena’s appointment was made before governor Jose Ch. Alvarez to give “sufficient time” in transitioning the workload as the head of the environmental governing body.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) on Tuesday named lawyer Adelina Benavente-Villena as acting executive director in the preparation for Nelson Devanadera’s retirement in March.

PCSD Resolution No. 20-695 authorizes Villena to exercise the full powers vested as an executive director, including the authority to act on personnel, financial, logistical and other operational matters of the PCSD Staff.

Villena has been involved in public service since 1981 when the organization was still known as the Palawan Integrated Area Development Project Office. In 2016, she became PCSDS’s Deputy Director.

She earned her bachelor’s degrees in Agribusiness (Magna Cum Laude) from the Aquinas University of Legazpi (now known as University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi); Economics from the University of Nueva Caceres; and Laws from Palawan State University where she received Silver Medal for Academic Excellence in the Study of Law.

She completed all the academic requirements for a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

