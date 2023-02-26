Atty. Susanne C. Lacson has been elected as the new president of the provincial chapter of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), the national organization of lawyers in the country.

The election for the IBP Palawan Chapter took place in Puerto Princesa City on February 25 with the participation of nearly 70 members in-person and online. As directed by the Supreme Court, all chapters held simultaneous elections with designated observers present.

According to Lacson, the members of the IBP chapter in the province will continue their dedication to preserving the ethics of the legal profession, supporting the justice system in the country, and ensuring the effective fulfillment of their societal responsibilities.

She added too that with the recent signing of an agreement with the Provincial Legal Office (PLO), their local organization will become more engaged in the provision of legal assistance to individuals in the municipalities of Palawan in order to ensure equal justice to all.

“More on free legal aid services kami. Recently, IBP Palawan signed a memorandum of agreement with the PLO. We will join them sa municipal visits nila. Ang basic philosophy ng legal aid is equal justice to all, lalo na sa mahihirap para walang nade-deprive ng equal rights sa mata ng batas,” she said.

She explained too that the IBP Palawan Chapter would be coordinating projects for its members as a means of relieving the strain of excessive workloads.

She said there will be team-building exercises that will let members see each other in a new perspective, allowing for improved relationships.

“There will be projects din for the welfare of the members. We face issues everyday and we find solutions to problems everyday so we need activities din to chill and relax. Then recently we have 40 new member lawyers, we need to meet them, perhaps in a team building activity,” Lacson said.

Elected alongside Lacson to serve from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2025, are lawyers Patrick P. Tan (vice president), Leogina S. Palanca (secretary), Queen Harra Sheigila Pantanosas (treasurer), Philip Ray L. Nangkil (auditor), and Glaiza Kaye C. Vicente-Moncatar (PRO), and directors Joel Tan (ex-officio), Elgieraydolph Y. Buison, Joemar P. Caluna, Nesba J. Bacuteng, Marivic M. Adia-Bungay, and Earl Allende V. Rodriguez.

The Supreme Court designated observer was Executive Judge Jocelyn Sundiang Dilig.

Lacson is also a real estate broker, the current (re-elected) national president of the Kabalikat Charity Civic Communicator, Inc., the current secretary of the JCI Senate Philippines, and the former president of the JCI Puerto Princesa Peacock, Inc. She is also the publisher of the weekly newspaper Repetek, which is also available online.

