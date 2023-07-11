The city police office has issued a reminder to the public, urging caution when purchasing items, whether online or offline, particularly when it comes to cellphones and laptops, as they may potentially be stolen goods.

Captain Maria Victoria Iquin, the spokesperson of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), told Palawan News on Monday that their warning aims to prevent anyone from violating Presidential Decree 1612, also known as the Anti-Fencing Law.

“May mga nare-report na may mga nangyayaring nakawan dito sa Puerto Princesa. Naglabas kami ng babala upang yong mga tao na puwedeng pagbentahan ng mga nakaw ay maging aware na meron tayong tinatawag na anti-fencing law,” Iquin told Palawan News in a phone interview on July 11.

“Ang pagbili po ng mga nakaw ay mayroong kaparusahan, kung mapatunayan ito, ng 6 na taon hanggang 12 taon na pagkakulong,” she added.

Iquin explained that the issuance of the alert was prompted by numerous reports of items being stolen by unscrupulous individuals from their owners.

She has not heard of anyone convicted for violating the anti-fencing law, but she said, “Ito ay babala lang para maging aware ang ating mga kababayan na huwag bibili ng lalo’t duda sila o aware sila na ito ay nakaw.”

Buyers who suspect that the items they are purchasing are stolen can report their concerns, even anonymously, to the PPCPO. This will enable the authorities to recover the items and trace the sellers, thereby establishing accountability.

She stressed the need for vigilance when purchasing items and advised buyers to actively gather information about the seller’s name or establishment.

To report, contact the following numbers:

PPCPO HQs

GLOBE: 0977 855 7732

SMART: 0998 598 5903

PS1

GLOBE: 0917 311 5746

SMART: 0998 598 5906

PS2

GLOBE: 0927 162 4065

SMART: 0998 598 5904

CMFC

GLOBE: 0977 144 0902

SMART: 0909 224 7227