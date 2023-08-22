A long-sought attempted murder suspect was arrested in Barangay Ramon Magsaysay, Aborlan town, on Monday, police said.

The apprehended person was identified as Jay-Ar James Mina Ceriaco, a farmer and resident of Brgy. Culandanum also in the same town.

The operation, conducted by a collaborative effort between the Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS), Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Platoon of the 1st Palawan Mobile Force Company, and personnel from Quezon MSBC-Narra MLET, culminated in his apprehension on August 21.

The arrest was made pursuant to a warrant dated July 30, 2020, issued by Judge Anna Leah Y. Tiongson-Mendoza of Branch 164, Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court of Palawan.

Ceriaco’s arrest was linked to a serious criminal charge of attempted murder as documented under Criminal Case (CC) No. ROX-20(7)-40493-EN.

The warrant carried a recommended bail amounting to P120,000.

Following his capture, Ceriaco was placed under the custody of the Aborlan MPS for proper legal proceedings.

Previous articlePalawan governor and Australian ambassador explore potential ventures for growth
Palawan News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR