A long-sought attempted murder suspect was arrested in Barangay Ramon Magsaysay, Aborlan town, on Monday, police said.

The apprehended person was identified as Jay-Ar James Mina Ceriaco, a farmer and resident of Brgy. Culandanum also in the same town.

The operation, conducted by a collaborative effort between the Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS), Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Platoon of the 1st Palawan Mobile Force Company, and personnel from Quezon MSBC-Narra MLET, culminated in his apprehension on August 21.

The arrest was made pursuant to a warrant dated July 30, 2020, issued by Judge Anna Leah Y. Tiongson-Mendoza of Branch 164, Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court of Palawan.

Ceriaco’s arrest was linked to a serious criminal charge of attempted murder as documented under Criminal Case (CC) No. ROX-20(7)-40493-EN.

The warrant carried a recommended bail amounting to P120,000.

Following his capture, Ceriaco was placed under the custody of the Aborlan MPS for proper legal proceedings.