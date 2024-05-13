Atin Ito Coalition remains committed to push through with its planned second civilian supply mission to the West Philippine Sea, particularly in Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) on May 14-17.

Akbayan Party List and Atin Ito co-convenor Rafaela David reiterated that the upcoming mission is a “legitimate exercise of Filipino citizens’ right to movement within our own territory.”

“Our mission is peaceful, based on international law and aimed at asserting our sovereign rights,” David said in a press statement released on Monday, a day before the civilian mission sets sail.

David likewise stated that the heavy presence of Chinese vessels in Scarborough Shoal is not new yet still something that is lamentable.

She added that the continued presence of Chinese vessels in the makes it all the more important to emphasize the country’s resolve in the region, and underscores the urgency of civilianizing the area in response to China’s militarization.

“China’s actions are failing to intimidate Filipinos. Instead, they are only uniting and inspiring us to go further in defending our rights,” David said.

“Atin Ito shall press forward with our peaceful voyage undeterred by any intimidation. We will sail with determination, not provocation, to civilianize the region and safeguard our territorial integrity,” she added.