Although the Christmas convoy of Atin Ito in the West Philippine Sea scheduled for Sunday had to be called off due to “constant” shadowing by People’s Liberation Army Navy battleships and other Chinese vessels near Kayumanggi Banks, the coalition remains determined and is now looking to schedule a sail early next year.

Emman Hizon from Atin Ito said that the 10 December incident, marked by China’s aggressive deployment of warships and other maritime assets, has not dampened their spirits.

They plan to reevaluate and strategize anew, committed to advocating for the nation’ legitimate rights to specific territories in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). He said this determination stems from the incident, which, while risky due to China’s relentless intimidation tactics, has not weakened their resolve.

“We will reassess—magplaplano pa kami. But, definitely, this is just a first among many civilian-led supply missions that we will be conducting. In fact, we’re already planning another one next year, most probably first quarter of 2024,” he said Sunday afternoon.

Hizon explained that aborting the mission isn’t a failure because the mere act of ordinary civilians stepping onto Philippine vessels headed to the disputed waters is already a significant and historic victory for the masses.

He pointed out the mission’s historic nature, stating that it was the first supply mission led directly by ordinary citizens, the first instance in which foreign journalists were permitted by the government to cover the mission for widespread dissemination, and an unprecedented collaboration between civil society, media, and uniformed services. Furthermore, it marked the first occasion where live reporting was allowed.

“Tagumpay ito sa maraming larangan. Simula palang ito ng marami pa nating mga gagawin para ipagpatuloy ang civilian-led supply mission,” Hizon said.

“Napakaganda na merong live reporting ng media kasi maaga nating nakukuha ang impormasyon, at napapatunayan natin na tuloy-tuloy ang panghihimasok, tuloy-tuloy ang pangha-harass ng China sa atin mismong teritoryo. Kasi lagi nilang sinasabi, tayo raw ang nauunang nagpro-provoke. Anong klaseng pangpro-provoke ang puwedeng gawin ng isang civilian marine vessel?” he said.

The Christmas convoy had to abruptly end its journey to the WPS and head back to El Nido, due to the risky maneuvers by multiple Chinese ships. Drawing on his extensive knowledge and experience as a seasoned civilian captain, the skipper of TS Kapitan Felix Oca judged the conditions to be dangerous.

Atin Ito leaders said their boat was closely followed by two People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships, a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel, and a cargo ship on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. near Kayumanggi Bank en route to Lawak Island for a supply drop to fishers and frontliners.

The presence of another PLAN combat ship in the opposite direction further escalated tensions.

A particularly hazardous incident happened when a swiftly moving CCG ship crossed paths with the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Melchora Aquino.

“If it were only up to us and the Philippine Coast Guard, we would like to proceed with the Christmas convoy. However, we recognize and respect the expertise and experience of the captain,” said Akbayan Party President Rafaela David, co-convenor of Atin Ito.

She noted that the Christmas convoy’s risk increased because of recent water cannon attacks by CCG vessels on government supply missions at Bajo de Masinloc and Ayungin Shoal.

The campaign network said that it will turnover all donations and supplies to the Philippine Coast Guard for immediate distribution to West Philippine Sea fisherfolk communities and frontliners.

“There remains a single narrative: West Philippine Sea, Atin ito! As Filipinos, we are united in the fight for what is rightfully ours. Let’s not lose sight of the true threat within our territory. As China intensifies its aggression within our territory, we should also scale up our unity,” David asserted.

“This marks the inaugural civilian-led supply mission in the West Philippine Sea, with many more to come. Our goal is to regularize and normalize the travel and movement of the Filipino people in this region. After all, it is ours,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hizon conveyed his gratitude to the participants, the government, the PCG, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Western Command (Wescom), and other relevant agencies for their assistance in executing their convoy to the WPS.

“Gusto naming magpasalamat sa mamamayan, sa mga nananalangin at nagdadasal para sa ating kaligtasan, sa lahat ng mga supporters natin. Asahan natin na this is just one of the many civilian-led supply missions that we will be conducting,” he said, adding they’ll be coordinating closely with other stakeholders to ensure that the next convoy will be smooth sailing.