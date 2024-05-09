The Atin Ito Coalition dubbed its planned civilian-led supply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal as “active citizenship model”, referring to China’s claim of a “new agreement” with Philippine authorities.

Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement (PRRM) President and Atin Ito co-convenor Edicio dela Torre said the second resupply mission slated on May 14-17 coincides with the farmers and fisherfolk month and the celebration of May as the month of Mary, revered by Filipino Catholic seafarers as their guide and protector in the sea.

The group earlier stated that the 2nd mission which targets to bring arund 200 participants, aims to conduct a “peace and solidarity regatta” within the Philippines’ EEZ, with symbolic markers/buoys bearing the message: “WPS, Atin Ito!” (WPS is ours!).

Akbayan Party President and Atin Ito co-convenor, Rafaela David, meanwhile emphasized the significance of the mission as a demonstration of the “active citizenship model,” uniting Filipinos in safeguarding the nation’s rights and territorial integrity amid China’s encroachments in the WPS.

“This is one of the genuine Filipino and progressive models we adhere to, unlike the fake narratives of a ‘gentleman’s agreement,’ ‘common understanding,’ and a ‘new model’ propagated by China,” David said in a press conference in Quezon City on Wednesday, May 8.

She reiterated that the mission upholds peaceful means of asserting sovereignty, rejecting aggression or provocation.

“This is not a sightseeing excursion to seek out Chinese marine vessels or a provocation to incite conflict. It is a legitimate exercise of Filipino citizens within our own territory. Our approach is grounded in reclaiming what rightfully belongs to us, guided by international law and diplomatic principles,” she explained.

The group has also unveiled the markers/buoys to be placed in the country’s EEZ off the vicinity of Baja de Masinloc during the mission.

Present during the unveiling were retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio, retired Rear Admiral Rommel Ong, Kalibo, Aklan Mayor Juris Sucro, Fr. Robert Reyes and leaders of different fisherfolk and farmers associations, student leaders and youth groups.