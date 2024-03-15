The Atin Ito Coalition is planning another mission to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) with the aim of delivering aid to fishermen around Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in Zambales.

Members of the coalition disclosed the plan during a photo exhibit and film screening held in Manila on Thursday, March 14, to celebrate the bravery and patriotism of civilian volunteers who participated in the Christmas convoy.

The convoy brought supplies to fishermen and military troops stationed at various Philippine-occupied features in the WPS in December 2023.

Despite harassment by Chinese vessels that blocked the mother boat, which most of the volunteers were aboard, a smaller boat managed to reach Lawak Island and deliver the supplies.

Members of Atin Ito Coalition who joined the Christmas Convoy that brought Christmas presents to fishermen and military troops in the West Philippine Sea last December 2023.

The group also announced plans to mobilize a delegation of international observers to join their mission.

“We are still in the process of coordinating with relevant authorities and stakeholders, but initially, Bajo De Masinloc has been identified as a potential destination,” said Akbayan Party president Rafaela David, and Atin Ito co-convenor.

“While our primary objectives remain unchanged—to deliver essential supplies to our fisherfolk in the area and normalize civilian navigation in the West Philippine Sea—this prospective next mission is unique in that it will possibly include a delegation of international observers to witness, monitor, and report on the harassment suffered by Filipinos from trespassing Chinese vessels,” she elaborated.

On the other hand, Edicio Dela Torre, President of the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement (PRRM), stated that with China’s persistent and escalating aggression, the situation has become increasingly challenging.

“China has not only persisted in its encroachment upon our seas but has also escalated its aggressions, resulting in injuries to several of our frontline personnel in their recent water cannon attack. In this context, we are carefully contemplating a second civilian mission to the West Philippine Sea,” dela Torre, another Atin Ito co-convenor stated.

“Atin Ito remains steadfast in its solidarity with our fisherfolk communities and frontline workers in the region, ensuring they receive the support and resources necessary to persevere amidst the challenges they face,” he added.

Meanwhile, the photo exhibit and film screening, themed “A Story of Courage: An Atin Ito Photo Exhibit and Film Showing,” showcased a collection of photographs by Adia Lim and a documentary film by award-winning independent filmmaker Nana Buxani.

The exhibit and film highlighted the courage and patriotism of Filipino civilian volunteers who participated in the first-ever civilian-led supply mission to the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The event was attended by Senator Risa Hontiveros, former Ambassador Victoria Bataclan, Father Robert Reyes, and other Church leaders, fisherfolk, youth and student leaders, as well as representatives from the British, Australian, Dutch, Swedish, and European Union embassies.

Also present were leaders from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Navy, National Security Council (NSC), and renowned artist Noel Cabangon, among others.

Atin Ito is a coalition of social movements, church leaders, fisherfolk, entrepreneurs, artists, and youth advocates that aims to amplify the voices of Filipino fisherfolk and frontline workers in the West Philippine Sea.

The group comprises Akbayan Party, PRRM, Pambansang Kilusan ng mga Samahang Magsasaka (PAKISAMA), Center for Agrarian Reform for Empowerment and Transformation (CARET), Pambansang Katipunan ng mga Samahan sa Kanayunan (PKSK), Akbayan Youth, and the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP).