Atin Ito Coalition announced today that the civilian-led resupply mission to Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) has accomplished a “significant breakthrough” with the advance team it sent a day before the official supply mission began, evaded China’s blockade.

Atin Ito said the advance team composed of 10 members from Akbayan Party, Pambansang Katipunan ng mga Samahan sa Kanayunan (PKSK), and the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement (PRRM) arrived 25-30 nautical miles of the general vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc on May 15.

Upon arrival, the team immediately delivered essentia supplies including fuel and food, to Filipino fishers working in the area.

The team was able to distribute 1,000 liters of diesel and 200 food packs to 144 fishermen from six mother boats, with 36 small fishing boats, Emman Hizon of Atin Ito said in a Viber message to the media.

He added that while en route, the advance team was constantly shadowed by a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel with bow number 175.

“They were able to slip past China’s blocking force reportedly situated 40 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc,” he said.

Hizon also said the accomplishment made by the team is a reflection of the “last December’s inaugural civilian mission, where Atin Ito’s smaller supply boat, ML Chowee,” was also able to evade Chinese harassment and deliver supplies to Lawak Island.

Akbayan Party President Rafaella David, on the other hand, said the successful delivery of supplies to fishermen in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal, also known as Panatag Shoal is “a testament to the ingenuity, resourcefulness and bravery of the Filipino spirit amidst formidable challenges.”

“Despite China’s massive blockade, we managed to breach their illegal blockade, reaching the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc to support our fishers with essential supplies. Mission accomplished!” David remarked.

“China may possess larger and more vessels, and wield strong water cannons, but we possess a secret weapon: our ‘diskarteng Pinoy,’ which, when coupled with determination and love for fellow citizens and country, can surmount even the most daunting adversity,” she said.

She further noted that having achieved so many things despite extraordinary challenges, the mission was a “tremendous success.”

Hizon, meanwhile, said that with the success of the advance team having reached the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal, the main convoy will now “conduct the final leg of the distribution in the current area” where they are now.

The group also distributed supplies to fishermen in the area, where they are today, and even joined them in a fishing activity while another CCG vessel 4203 “remains in close proximity to the convoy.”

Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Bagacay which escorted the convovy when it left Masinloc yesterday also remains with them.

Hizon further said there’s no need to proceed to Scarborough Shoal because at present, there are no Filipino fishermen there after they were reportedly driven away by Chinese vessels.

A huge number of CCG and maritime militia vessels started swarming Scarborough Shoal as early as Monday.

It was reported by maritime expert and director at SeaLight of Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation Ray Powell.

During the voyage of the main convoy late Wednesday afternoon, two CCG vessels shadowed them, coming close at 100 meters distance in an apparent attempt to separate the group.

PCG dispatched its Cessna Caravan 2081 to conduct a maritime domain awareness (MDA) patrol and monitor the resupply mission.

PCG said the aircraft was able to track at least 19 Chinese vessels near Scarborough Shoal, comprised of eight CCG, 10 maritime militia and one PLAN vessels and “two floating barriers at the southeast entrance of [Bajo de Masinloc].”