The “Atin Ito” coalition has announced plans for a “supply mission” to Ayungin Shoal in December, aiming to honor Filipinos affected by China’s aggressions in the West Philippine Sea and assert the right of ordinary people to navigate freely through these waters.

The coalition, comprised by organizations such as the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement (PRRM), the Center for Agrarian Reform for Empowerment and Transformation (CARET), Pambansang Katipunan ng mga Samahan sa Kanayunan, Pambansang Kilusan ng mga Samahang Magsasaka (Pakisama), Team Manila Lifestyle, concerned artists, Akbayan Party, and Akbayan Youth, launched the project on Monday, October 2, which involves a months-long donation drive, a concert, and a “Christmas convoy and civilian supply mission” to Ayungin Shoal.

The goal is to deliver donated items to frontliners stationed there, improving their living conditions and operational capabilities.

A new design to be released by Team Manila is also underway to raise awareness about issues affecting Filipino fisherfolk.

The project also aims to help fishing communities in Zambales, Palawan, Mindoro, Batangas, and frontliners in the West Philippine Sea.

The coalition is accepting non-monetary donations, including canned goods, noodles, water, clothing, toiletries, medical supplies, and more.

Donations can be dropped off at various locations, including Team Manila Lifestyle in Makati, PRRM and Akbayan Party in Quezon City, and CARET in Quezon City.