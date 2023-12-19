Organizations composing the Atin Ito Coalition have collaborated to deliver essential supplies to government troops, fisherfolks, and local communities in Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea from December 11 to 18.

Composed of Rise Against Hunger, Las Piñas Horton Eagles Club, and the National Youth Movement for the West Philippine Sea (NYMWPS), the coalition delivered packages consisting of Noche Buena items, rice, soya, and Jollibee Chicken Joy meals, aiming to meet the recipients’ needs during the holiday season.

The Atin Ito Coalition, formed last October, made its maiden voyage to the WPS, showing support for the country’s claim in the region.

Rise Against Hunger, a hunger relief organization, donated essential food items to support the cause.

The Las Piñas Horton Eagles Club pledged ongoing support to the Kalayaan Municipality through their “Adopt a Classroom” program, ensuring assistance beyond the holiday season.

The NYMWPS, in partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), provided food packs to troops deployed in the area, including those aboard the BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) in Ayungin Shoal.

Approximately one-half-ton of food items were distributed to all nine Philippine-held features in the West Philippine Sea. The delivery was coordinated with the maritime and sovereignty patrol of government forces deployed at the WESCOM operational area, using Philippine Navy vessels and Philippine Air Force aircraft.

Kalayaan Municipality Mayor Roberto Del Mundo expressed his appreciation for the groups’ efforts.

“Taos-pusong pasasalamat po ang aking ipinaaabot sa mga iba’t ibang organisasyong patuloy na nagpapamalas ng malasakit at suporta sa Kalayaan. Ang inyong tulong at pagkakaisa ang nagbibigay ng lakas sa aming mga frontline soldiers, mangingisda, at mga lokal na komunidad sa West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong pagsasama-sama upang ipagpatuloy ang pagbibigay ng liwanag, pag-asa, at kalinga sa panahon ng Kapaskuhan,” he added.

The Western Command also lauded these efforts, that resulted to the involvement of more Filipinos in the cause towards the Philippine’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

“More and more Filipinos are now getting involved in this noble cause of upholding our sovereignty and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea. Together, let us unite to protect what is rightfully ours. West Philippine Sea, “Atin Ito!” WESCOM said in a statement.