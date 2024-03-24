Atin Ito Coalition has ignited a call for “retaliatory protests” after two China Coast Guard ships colluded to hose down the supply boat Unaizah May 4 (UM4), resulting in injuries to its crew near Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on the morning of March 23.

It also demanded an apology from the Chinese government and urged Philippine officials to expel Ambassador Huang Xilian due to the aggressive actions of its coast guard ships and maritime militia vessels, which have been obstructing the country’s routine rotation and resupply (RoRe) missions for military troops stationed aboard the grounded BRP Sierra Madre.

“We denounce the violent and unjustified attack by the Chinese Coast Guard, the latest water cannon attack in our territorial waters in just four months,” stated Akbayan Party President Rafaela David, a co-convenor of Atin Ito.

“We demand an official apology from China for endangering the lives of our frontliners and violating international law. Absent an apology, the Chinese ambassador must leave our country,” she stated.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) released several video clips on Saturday capturing a tense encounter in which the UM4 was subjected to a forceful assault by China Coast Guard (CCG) ships.

Utilizing water cannons, the CCG ships aggressively engaged the supply vessel as it made its way toward Ayungin. The hostile maneuver inflicted considerable damage on the UM4, accentuating China’s efforts to exert pressure on the Philippines.

Atin Ito has called upon the public to mobilize and stage “retaliatory protests” at the Chinese Consular Office in Makati, denouncing what it characterized as China’s blatant acts of aggression in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“We urge the public to participate in peaceful protests in response to the brazen act of aggression witnessed in the West Philippine Sea. Attend rallies, concerts, vigils, and other forms of active citizenship at the Chinese Consular Office with your families, friends, and respective organizations. This will not only voice dissent but also demonstrate solidarity in defense of our sovereignty and territorial rights,” stated David.

Edicio Dela Torre, president of the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement (PRRM), emphasized the necessity for the country to spearhead initiatives in regional collaboration aimed at enforcing the Hague Ruling.

He pointed out the critical need to protect the well-being of Filipino fishermen and frontline workers operating in the waters of the West Philippine Sea.

Dela Torre said they stand firmly with the participants in the RoRe in the face of the attack.

“We pray for their safety and commend their courage despite facing such aggression. Once again, China demonstrates its disregard for peaceful relations with others, disrespect for international law, and preference for coercion over cooperation,” he said.

“We urge our government to demonstrate strength and determination. Lead in enforcing the Hague Ruling. This victory is ours, and it is our responsibility to work with other nations to uphold this law. The lives of our troops are at risk. The time to act is now,” Dela Torre added.