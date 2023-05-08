At the age of 14, Elpina Pinos started to develop a passion for wushu. It became her preferred sport and led her to participate in the MIMAROPA Meet as part of Bataraza’s delegation.

Like most athletes, she aimed to excel and participate in higher-level sporting events, not just the Palarong Pambansa but also the Olympics someday. Additionally, sports provided her with a means of motivating fellow athletes to pursue their dreams and showcase their abilities.

Unfortunately, the pandemic forced her to put this dream on hold as restrictions were implemented.

“Para sa akin ang sports ay hindi lang pagiging atleta. Hindi lang dahil magaling ka sa larong yan, naipapakita mo rin yong kakayanan mo, yong sportsmanship. Marami ka matututunan sa sports (For me, sports is not just about being an athlete. It’s not only about being skilled in a particular game, but also about demonstrating your abilities and sportsmanship. You can learn a lot from sports),” she said.

After a three-year hiatus, the Palarong Panlalawigan has now resumed, and a face-to-face opening ceremony was held on May 7. Among the 6,385 delegates who participated in this year’s province-wide sports event from 22 towns was Pinos.

Despite experiencing rain on Sunday afternoon, all municipalities except Kalayaan town sent their delegations to Bataraza.

The delegations consisted of athletes, sports officials, and government officials. The opening ceremony was held at the Bataraza sports complex, which was also the venue for the 2019 Palarong Panlalawigan.

Mayors and vice mayors from different towns also participated in the opening ceremony along with their respective delegations. The event was followed by a social night and a fireworks display at night.

Dr. Elsie Barrios, the schools division superintendent of the Schools Division Office (SDO) of Palawan, believes that the sports event will also assist students in becoming physically fit, which is considered essential for learning.

“We believe that if our athletes and learners are healthy, then they will also have healthy brains, minds, and spirits. We want them to be developed in all aspects of their lives so they can respond positively to the academics and all subjects we are giving and nurturing them,” she said.

The sports event will be concluded on May 12 with the closing ceremony. Winners will represent Palawan at the MIMAROPA Meet in Romblon.

