At least eight typhoons are predicted to hit the country within this year, as stated by PAGASA deputy administrator Dr. Nathaniel Servando.

Servando mentioned that the strongest typhoons are expected to hit the country in September and October this year.

Despite the expected weather disturbances, Servando explained that tropical storms bring more rains, which can help ensure sufficient water supply amid the looming El Niño.

According to Servando, at least two storms will bring rains over Bulacan’s Angat Dam, which is the main source of Metro Manila’s potable water.

Servando also mentioned that typhoon Falcon, which has already entered PAR, is unlikely to make landfall as it is expected to leave the country in two to three days or by next week.