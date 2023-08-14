At least 32 countries are expected to send a delegation to the international dragonboat competitiom that will be held at the Puerto Princesa Baywalk on November 18-19.

Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron said he was told by Philippine Dragonboat Federation President Leonora Escollante during their meeting last week that a minimum of 32-45 countries with seven members each team will be coming and that the number may reach 100.

He also said the city will need nearly P100 million for the event.

“Medyo malaki ang budget, P98 million, hindi pa kasali yung bleachers at tower lights. Pero siyempre ito kasi, investment natin para sa mga susunod na events natin,” Bayron said during the flag ceremony at the city hall on Monday.

He however said that the expected number of participants will also boost the economy of the city with an expected return of around P200 million particularly the tourism industry.

“Tinanong ko si City Tourism Officer (Demeteio Alvior) kung magkano ang average na gastos ng isang turista dito sa atin, sabinnya P5,500. So lahat ng iyon, mahight 200 million. So ito ay magiging malaking tulong sa turismo at ekonomiya ng lungsod ng Puerto Princesa,” he said.

He also said Escollante used the event in Germany where each team brought 100 persons for the competition.

Bayron further stated that the event was transferred to the Philippines after China which was the original venue encountered some problems.

“Nung meeting ng International Dragonboat Federation, ang sabi aalisin muna sa China yung race at biglang sinabi na pwede bang sa Pilipinas gawin yung international dragonboat competition at wala na siyang nasabi kundi yes sir,” Bayron said, refering to Escollante.

“Nagpasalamat ako sa kanya dahil naisip niya ang Puerto Princesa. At para matuwa ka at yung dragonboat paddlers, lalagyan namin ng tower lights yung baywalk para gabi natin gawin ang karera at sabi niya, dyan lang mangyayari na gabi ang race ng dragonboat,” he added