After more than two years of temporary closure, Astoria Palawan reopened its waterpark in Puerto Princesa City to the locals, bringing back the swimming and dining experience in the charming five-hectare resort.

The waterpark operations was temporarily shut down in 2020 after the management made the decision to do so because of the pandemic and the unfortunate effects of Typhoon Odette the following year, explained Astoria Palawan head of sales Tess Baylosis-Ungoco.

Following a thorough renovation, the management decided to reopen for business on Wednesday, October 26th, citing that the number of inquiries received by the waterpark from Palaweños also encouraged them to reopen, believing that it is the largest market in the new normal.

“During [the] time of pandemic, we faced numerous challenges–the waterpark closed for almost three years,” Ungoco said.

However, as restrictions have been eased further, she said Astoria Palawan has begun to receive numerous inquiries about when the amusement park, which sits on a 1-hectare area and features water play amenities, such as a swimming pool, water slides, splash pads, and water playgrounds, will reopen.

“A lot of the locals were wondering when the waterpark would reopen because they don’t have anywhere else to go,” she said, clarifying that they considered accessibility and safety before reopening fully.

“Basically, we reopened the waterpark for our locals to enjoy,” she said. Domestic visitors and locals make up 80% of the resort’s clientele.

Ungoco guaranteed that locals would still be able to affordably enjoy the aquatic adventure at the city’s and province’s only waterpark.

Adult guests can purchase a day pass for P1,200, which includes four food stubs and one beverage stub. Parents with children four feet and under will only pay P800 for their day pass, which includes two food stubs, one beverage stub, and a bonus treat stub. Children under the age of two are free.

During the pre-pandemic period, the day pass fee included a buffet lunch for a limited time, but management decided to change it to food stubs and beverages that could be consumed throughout the day. Lunch at the waterpark is still available for P350 to P550 on an à la carte basis.

The food stubs offer a variety of options ranging from heavy food to morning and afternoon snacks to desserts available at kiosks located throughout the Waterpark.

“We took into account our locals’ spending power. Unlike before, when there was a set time to consume food, they can now choose what time of day they want to claim the food stubs and eat. We also have a food selection that will appeal to children. Children are slow eaters, but they will undoubtedly enjoy the food,” Ungoco said.

The waterpark is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. It’s on San Rafael National Highway in Puerto Princesa City.

Ungoco added that having their booking a day before their trip will be more convenient for guests. They can make inquiries and reservations at: (+63) 48 716 6027, (+63) 998 597 6831 ,(+63) 917 585 4435 or sales.ppc@astoria.com.ph / astoriapalawan.com

Astoria Palawan resort reopened earlier on March 15 after being closed following Typhoon Odette in December. Guests may have online bookings for their room accommodation.

Aside from the reopening of the waterpark, Astoria Palawan plans to open a Christmas Village for both in-house and non-in-house guests by the second week of November.

About Post Author