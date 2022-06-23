Pinarangalan bilang Top 1 Most Outstanding Municipal Assessor of Palawan para sa taong 2021, ang municipal assessor officer ng bayan ng Brooke’s Point na si Janet Quiño sa Gabi ng Parangal: Governor’s Award sa gusaling kapitolyo noong Martes ng gabi, Hunyo 21.

Sa impormasyong inilathala ng Municipal Information Office ng bayan, ang pagpaparangal ay taun-taong isinasagawa ng pamahalaang panlalawigan upang mas mapataas ang antas ng serbisyo ng mga lingkod bayan at upang maisakatuparan ng lahat ng kawani ng pamahalaan ang layunin ng administrasyon ni Gob. Jose Ch. Alvarez ng “Tapat, Mahusay, at Epektibong Paglilingkod sa mga Palaweño.”

Ilan sa mga naging batayan sa pagpili ng parangal na ito sa tanggapan ng municipal assessor ay ang may pinakamataas na property assessment valuation sa taong 2021, may pinakamaraming naitala na real property units, maagap na pagpapatupad ng updated real property assessments na nakakapagbibigay ng malaking ambag sa revenue generation ng munisipyo at ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan, at kabuuhan at kaagapan ng iba pang reports.

- Advertisement -

Larawan mula sa Provincial Information Office

Sa taong 2021, nakapag-generate ang Municipal Assessor’s Office ng Brooke’s Point ng humigit-kumulang P370 million additional assessed value, na nag-contribute ng P7.4 million real property tax sa bayan. Ito ay humila ng malaki sa target nang buong lalawigan ng Palawan sa taong nabanggit.

Pinangunahan naman ni Provincial Assessor Euvica M. Colbe, ang pagbibigay ng parangal sa limang outstanding municipal assessors.

Samantala, ipinagpasalamat naman ni Quiño ang parangal na natanggap hindi lamang sa mga masisipag na empleyado ng assessor’s office kundi maging sa mga indididwal na nagbayad ng kanilang taunang buwis.

“This award, Most Outstanding Municipal Assessor for the whole province of Palawan is a manifestation that God never sleeps even in time of the pandemic. The awarded accomplishment of the office was for the year 2021. All of us knew that COVID-19 was at its height. We never expected this, we never desire any award, ginawa lang ng opisina ang dapat gawin to serve our people and do our best to increase our taxable assessments. And truly, God did the rest,” pahayag ni Quiño.

Ang municipal assessor officer ng bayan ng Brooke’s Point na si Janet Quiño

“Thanks also to our property owners who cooperated and unselfishly declared their real properties. You made Brooke’s Point number one. Congratulations too to Cardinal Agri and Doctor Narciso Leoncio for being one of the top taxpayers of the province of Palawan for the company and individual category. Truly, kung magkakaisa lamang ang bayan ng Brooke’s Point, magagawa natin ang lahat ng bagay. All glory to God!” dagdag nya.

Ang ibang mga nakatanggap ng Governor’s Award sa pangunguna nina Gob. Alvarez at Board Member Leoncio Ola (incoming vice governor) ay ang Chatter Therapy Center, Palawan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Palawan Tourism Council, Red Cross Palawan Chapter, DOH Center for Health and Development MIMAROPA, Department of Tourism MIMAROPA, Office of the Civil Defense MIMAROPA, Western Command, Naval Forces West, 3rd Marine Brigade, Tactical Operations Wing West, Coast Guard District Palawan, Palawan Provincial Police Office, National Housing Authority, National Food Authority, DPWH 1st Engineering District, DPWH 2nd Engineering District, DPWH 3rd Engineering District, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Philippine Ports Authority, DepEd-Division of Palawan, COMELEC-Palawan, DENR-PENRO, DTI-Palawan, TESDA Palawan, DSWD SWAD Team, DOLE Palawan, DILG Palawan, Cultural Center of the Philippines, Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr., at DOTr Sec. Arthur Tugade.

Kinilala naman ang ibang outstanding municipal assessors na sina: 2nd place-Angel Manalon (Aborlan), 3rd place-Elvira Sumawang (Narra), 4th place-Geraldine Tabangay (El Nido), at 5th place-Rickly Rolland Valdez (Roxas).

Pinarangalan din ang Top 5 Municipal Treasurers na sina: Top 1- Ms. Imlyn Parafina (Taytay), Top 2-Mr. Maximo Ardoña ( El Nido), Top 3-Ms. Elsa Pedrez (Roxas), Top 4- Ms. Wilma Lopot (Española), at Top 5-Mr. Renato De Vera (Culion).

Binigyan din ng plaque of recognition ang Top 5 Taxpayers para sa Individual Category na sina: Top 1-Josephine Serrano (Cuyo), Top 2-Dr. Narciso Leoncio (Brooke’s Point), Top 3-Cecelia Gacayan (El Nido), Top 4-Hrs of Jose & Erlinda Jovellanos (Coron), at Top 5-Loel Losañes (Coron) habang ang Top 5 Taxpayers para sa Corporate Category ay sina: Top 1-Amanpulo Resorts (Cuyo), Top 2-Ten Knots Philippines Inc., (El Nido), Top 3-Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corp. (Bataraza), Top 4-Cardinal Agri-Products (Brooke’s Point), at Top 5-Citinickel Mines Development Corp (Narra & Española).

Ayon kay Gob. Alvarez, ang parangal ay paraan niya ng pasasalamat sa mga sumuporta sa kanyang pamamahala sa lalawigan.

“This is my way to say thank you to those who help us in all our projects and programs in the Provincial Government. And [Palawan] to be a world renowned, we are grateful,” bahagi ng mensahe ni Gov. Jose Ch. Alvarez.