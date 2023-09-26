An environmental policy and governance expert has described the coral damage recently reported around Sandy Cay 2 as “devastating” and called for a full valuation study on its extent.

Dr. Ben Malayang III, principal investigator of the USAID Fish Right program, noted during the West Philippine Sea Tourism and Biodiversity Week forum at Robinsons Malls, that no valuation has so far been done to assess the damage found in the cay near Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan.

The area was recently discovered to have been dumped with tons of grounded used for reclamation.

John Vincent Fabello, spokesperson for the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) Staff, said they plan to use recently acquired marine surveying resources and equipment from the Australian government to survey the area.

“Mahirap kasi wala tayong previous information tungkol sa value. For us to know the value we really need to conduct an onsite assessment that takes the opportunity to dive the area” Fabello noted.

Fabello noted that during a damage assessment they conducted in Tubbataha Reef when a US Navy ship was stranded there in 2013, they valued the damage at P20, 000 per hectare.

Malayang noted that any damage to the coral reefs could heavily the marine environment. He noted that coral reefs found in the West Philippine Sea are critical for all species living in South China Sea, as species would mature in the coral reefs and then distribute themselves across the oceans bordering Vietnam and China.

Malayang noted that Kalayaan itself composed a hefty 27% of total fish harvest in the Philippines, though it wasn’t yet properly valued in the country’s total GDP.

“Ganoon kalaki ang dependence. Malaki talaga ang damage, especially since every time you destroy a coral reef it takes 30 to 35 years for it to grow an inch,” said Malayang.

Fabello noted that the coral reef forests were critical, as the species who relied principally in Iroquois Reef rarely migrated to the farther mangrove areas and seagrass forests to propagate.

“Pag warship or commercial vessel automatically pwede tayo magfile ng kaso sa legal or international courts. (…) Ang problema dito, China has done it in contested waters. All we can do is deter, in our little way,” Fabello said.