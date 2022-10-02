Thousands of aspiring teachers are set to take the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) 2022 today, October 2.

Since 2019, examinees from Palawan no longer had to travel to other provinces to take the LET after the PRC designated Palawan as a regular testing center.

Examinees from Palawan are assigned to have their examinations at Palawan State University and Palawan National School. The examination was originally scheduled by the PRC on September 25 and was moved to October 2 for an undisclosed reason .

Aside from Puerto Princesa City, other testing centers are located in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cauayan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, Bohol, and Dumaguete.

Based on the program released by the PRC’s Board for Professional Teachers, the examination will cover General Education, Professional Education, and Specialization. To pass the LET, an examinee must have an average rate of at least 75% and no ratings lower than 50% in any of the tests.

All examinees will follow the health standards during the conduct of the examination as stated in the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) guidelines.

One of the hopefuls and first-time takers, Precious Badon, said she dedicates her examination to her family, particularly to her son, whom she is solely supporting.

“Ito na ‘yong pangarap na matagal ko na rin hinintay kasi despite of all the struggles at nagka-COVID pa, marami pa mga restrictions. Hindi mawawala ‘yong kaba and syempre excited na rin ako kasi napaghandaan ko at alam ko nag-review din ako at papasa lahat ng magti-take ng board,” she said.

