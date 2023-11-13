The Delta Beta Chapter of Alpha Sigma Phi demonstrated its dedication to environmental conservation and community service by planting mangrove propagules in Barangay San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City on November 11.

The event marked an important part of the chapter’s community service integration program, which serves as an essential aspect of recruiting potential brothers and sisters.

The chapter emphasized that selecting the site held special importance to its members because it has been the location where they regularly engage in mangrove planting activities.

The primary objective of the efforts is to convey love and concern for the flora and fauna within the marine environment.

Delta Beta Chapter said the initiative is important in preserving the fragile ecosystem of the coastal environment.

The lady grand chancellor, Nicolle Zina Diao, assumed the leadership role in coordinating and leading Delta Beta in this endeavor. She was joined by undergraduates from the chapter as well as prospective siblings from the main campus of Palawan State University.

Beyond the immediate environmental impact, the chapter said the activity also served as an opportunity to build camaraderie and leadership skills among both prospective and full-pledged members.

Diao said it exemplifies the organization’s commitment to making a positive impact on the community while upholding the core values of Alpha Sigma Phi.