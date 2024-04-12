A local resident of Barangay Kalipay in Puerto Princesa City handed over an Asian palm civet to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) on Monday, April 8.

Justine Deduque said he noticed the civet being chased by dogs and observed that it appeared weak and in distress. Taking quick action, he intervened to rescue the animal and sought assistance from the PCSDS, posting a picture on social media to seek advice from netizens.

The Asian palm civet, also known as alamid, musang, or pasla, is categorized as “least concern” wildlife in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. However, its protection is still a matter of concern, the PCSDS said.

The rescued wildlife will undergo examination by the PCSDS’ in-house veterinarian at the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center.

The PCSDS reminds citizens to refrain from interfering with wildlife encounters and to leave them undisturbed in their natural habitat whenever possible.

However, if an animal is found in distress or poses immediate danger, individuals are encouraged to contact the PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WEU) hotlines at 09319642128 (TNT) and 09656620248 (TM), or the PCSDS Front Desk hotline at 0935-116-2336 (Globe/TM) and 0948-937-2200 (Smart/TNT) for assistance.