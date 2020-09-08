ASG member in Dos Palmas kidnapping killed in military operation

Furuji Indama, a member of the Dawlah Islamiya-Abu Sayyaf Group (DI-ASG), was confirmed to be one of the dead in a series of military operations done in Zamboanga Sibugay.

A member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) involved in the 2001 Dos Palmas kidnappings was killed in battle by law enforcement operations Sunday morning.

The death was reported by the national media on Monday, September 7, along with several other members of the militant group in Sitio Tubigsina, Barangay La Paz, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay. The operation was done by the 44th Infantry Battalion and the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police in the early hours of Sunday.

Police discovered ammunition and explosives during the clearing operations, as well as the body of Indama’s close associate, Idris Aquilon. Two soldiers of the government were wounded in the operations, while the ASG sustained a high unspecified number of casualties.

Joint force operations were conducted in the area after authorities received reports from the townspeople of suspicious persons frequenting the sitio.

According to the news report, Indama had an outstanding arrest warrant for his involvement in the kidnapping and hostage crisis in Dos Palmas Island Resort and Spa, Honda Bay, Palawan in 2001. Members of the ASG kidnapped 20 people from the resort, four of whom were resort staff. Two of the kidnapped individuals, American missionary Martin Bonham and fellow American tourist Guillermo Sobero were killed by the group while captive in the ASG based in Mindanao.

