The City Tourism Department (CTD) is pushing for the immediate construction of the slaughterhouse that would cater to halal-friendly tourism after it was approved by the City Council.

According to CTD chief Demetrio Alvior Jr., halal tourism is a subgenre of tourism aimed toward Muslim families who follow Islamic standards.

He said the establishment of a halal slaughterhouse will help in serving only permissible food to them while they are traveling to the city.

Alvior said having such slaughterhouse in Puerto Princesa will help tour agents design travel packages for them so they will be attracted to visit.

- Advertisement -

“Isa sa mga pinu-push sa city government ngayon is yong halal slaughterhouse. Approve na siya sa City Council — pondo na lang yan, at saka kung sino ang magpapatayo kasi ang target natin sa [Brgy.] Irawan. Yan yong kailangan natin,” Alvior said.

In recent weeks, Alvior took note that the city had welcomed some tourists from Islamic countries.

Their number can increase, he explained, if the city can already serve them halal food.

“Mas lalo na kung magkakaroon tayo ng direct flight from Malaysia, o kaya [magbukas na] yong Buliluyan natin. So, kailangang kailangan talaga natin ng halal food,. Mag-uumpisa yan sa halal slaughterhouse,” he said.

Statistics, according to him, have predicted that in 2050, the whole world will have the presence of Muslim communities. “Sila na ang No. 1 so mangangailangan ng halal food. Kung mapapansin kahit sa ating statistics, maliit ang turista na galing sa Muslim countries kasi nga wala tayong halal food.”

Being strategic to other Asian countries, he said, Puerto Princesa is in a good position to have its tourism arrivals increased.