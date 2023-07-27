Researchers have unearthed a new dinosaur species that once roamed the Southeast Asian region during the Late Jurassic period approximately 145 million to 163 million years ago.

Called “Minimocursor phunoiensis”, the ancient dinosaur was discovered after a group of researchers analyzed a well-preserved skeleton found in 2012 at the Phu Kradung Formation at the Phu Noi locality in Northern Thailand.

Based on the research findings, Minimocursor phunoiensis possessed unique characteristics witha jugal boss on its jaw and a protruding ridge on its pelvis, setting it apart from other known dinosaurs. As an adult, the creature was estimated to have grown up to 2 meters (6.6 feet) in length, making it comparable in size to a lion or a llama.

Given its relatively small size and evidence of adapted legs for fast running, the dinosaur has been aptly named “Minimocursor,” which translates to “smallest runner” in Latin. Analysis of its teeth suggests that it was an exclusive plant-eater, adding to its role as an herbivorous dinosaur.

Geology says NO, but…

Former University of the Philippines professor and geoscientist Dr. Marietta De Leon explained in a 2005 article that scientists believe that there were no dinosaurs in the Philippines because the Philippines as a land mass was not yet formed during the Jurassic period.

“The “Philippines” was under the deep blue sea, its mass was formed only during the Tertiary period (65-1.64 million years ago), a few millions of years after the last dinosaurs lived,”

But De Leon is not closing her doors to the possibility of a discovery of a dinosaur fossil in the Philippines.

Next ‘big’ things

Over the years, geologists have discovered several species of prehistoric creatures in the Philippines that lived around the same period with the dinosaurs.

Megalodon teeth and Ammonites found in the Philippines. (Photos from the National Museum of the Philippines)

According to the National Museum of the Philippines, fossils of ammonites, which went extinct during the end of the Cretaceous Period around 66 million years ago, were found in Oriental Mindoro and Catanduanes.

In Pangasinan, Cagayan, and Bohol, fossilized teeth of a megalodon, considered as the largest shark to ever lived until the Pliocene approximately 23 to 3.6 million years ago, were also discovered.

In 2007, La Venta discovered a 20 million year-old sirenia fossil embedded in one of the walls of the Puerto Princesa Underground River.

A fossil of a prehistoric sirenia in one of the walls of the Puerto Princesa Underground River. Photo from La Venta

Although it lived during the extinction of dinosaurs, the sirenia was believed to have witnessed major geological phenomena during the miocene period, where the Philippines land mass emerged from deep in the ocean.

Dinosaurs in Palawan, scientists says “probably”

Although discovering traces of dinosaurs in the Philippines would take a lot of time and digging, De Leon suggests that scientists would better start looking in the island provinces of Mindoro and Palawan.

Aside from the discoveries of ancient animals, the geological history of Palawan makes it a good candidate for a possibility of dinosaur discovery.

“Palawan and Mindoro are the most logical places to begin the search. This is because these islands were once part of mainland China, with rocks older than the dinosaurs themselves,” De Leon said.

But dinophiles and other concerned individuals must hold their horses as the government prohibits exploration and excavation of ‘cultural treasures’ with a fine of not more than ten thousand pesos or imprisonment for a term of not more than two years or both upon the discretion of the court.