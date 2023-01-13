A week after ignoring a call for him to vacate his post as chair of the board of directors of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO), Moises Arzaga Jr. tendered his voluntarily resignation on Thursday, saying it was a personal decision and has nothing to do with the call.

Member-consumer-owner (MCO) Antonio Cabrestante sent a letter last January 5 calling for Arzaga to resign as board chair and director for the cooperative’s District 2. However, he ignored the letter and took no action.

Arzaga said that after assuming the post as chairman in November 2022, he already told the board that he will not stay long.

He explained that he also announced this publicly during the 4th Quarter Press Conference of PALECO in December 2022.

“I will just help my co-directors especially the new ones for the transition. And lots of documents were needed to be signed after director Maileen Ballares resigned,” told Palawan News in a telephone interview.

He added that even before Cabrestante’s letter, he already has plans of stepping down.

“Hindi nade-define yung pagkatao natin ng isang tao lang. Wala pang nagsasabi o nag-raise ng panawagan, at wala pa man, ako ay nagsabi na hindi na ako magtatagal. Hindi nila made-define ang pagkatao ko. It is my own decision and nobody is indispensable,” he said.

“Wala akong pagkakasala sa PALECO ko as a director of the board, at kahit nitong chairman na ako,” he added.

Arzaga further stated that with his term of office expiring this coming March, he is still qualified to run for another term.

He was first elected as director in 2014 and was reelected in 2020 despite a memorandum from the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) and the National Electrification Administration (NEA) ordering directors to stay in a hold over capacity.

“I defied the order and sabi ko magpa-election ako. And last March 7 2020, a week before the lockdown, nagpa-election kasi gusto ko meron akong fresh mandate,” he said.

“Ang PALECO ay may screening committee at may batas na sinusunod. Yung Republic Act 10531 (National Electrification Administration Reform Act of 2013). Mayroon akong clearance sa PALECO which says wala akong disallowances, wala akong for liquidation so kahit ano pa ang sabihin tungkol sa akin, it will not hold water,” he added.

