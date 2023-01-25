The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is urging local governments to expedite the implementation of their electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) before the end of January.

According to ARTA, their eBOSS must be fully operational until applications for business registrations and renewals close to facilitate the recovery of local economies impacted by the pandemic and other disasters by offering investors convenience.

The eBOSS aims to streamline the procedures for the filing of applications and issuance of local business licenses, permits, clearances, and authorizations via the local government units (LGUs) provision and utilization of a single, digital portal accessible on demand.

“ARTA is urging LGU chiefs to fast-track the implementation of the eBOSS in furtherance of President Marcos Jr.’s directive to utilize technology to make the bureaucracy more efficient and citizen-centric,” said ARTA secretary Ernesto Perez.

Under Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, LGU’s are mandated to implement eBOSS three years after the effectivity of law.

ARTA lamented that as of December 2022, only 502 LGUs had partially or fully implemented eBOSS, while 1,230 or 75.28 percent of LGUs had passed the eBOSS compliance checklist.

“eBOSS is highly relevant as it provides a digitalized and streamlined business processing and licensing system that will entice more entrepreneurs to register their business, supporting local economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

ARTA also reminded the LGUs of their option to use the integrated Business Permitting and Licensing System developed by the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) that is available for free in case they have not developed their own yet.

Under the law, eBOSS seeks to digitize the Business One Stop Shop of LGUs for the filing of applications and issuance of local business licenses, permits, clearances, and authorizations through an online portal.



