ARTA joins drafting of JAO on online discounts for seniors, PWDs

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) will join key agencies in crafting uniform guidelines for the online privileges for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

This, after Atty. Victor Dimagiba, president of Laban Konsyumer, Inc., filed a complaint against the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for their alleged inaction with earlier commitments to draft guidelines for online discounts for senior citizens and PWDs.

In the inter-agency meeting with ARTA, it was agreed that the DSWD will lead the drafting of a Joint Administrative Order (JAO) on the issue because the concerns of senior citizens and PWDs are under its mandate.

In his complaint to ARTA, Dimagiba said most senior citizens and PWDs have turned to online shopping amid the Covid-19 pandemic so they can safely purchase food, medicine, and other necessities.

However, they are not able to claim their privileges granted by law because most merchants do not know what and how to grant them their discounts.

The Department of Trade and Industry made it clear that senior citizens and PWDs should still be able to avail of their discounts when buying necessities and prime commodities online.

The DSWD is expected to consolidate comments of concerned agencies on the JAO on or before June 15, 2021 prior to the intended consultation meeting with stakeholders before the end of June.