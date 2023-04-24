The province is gearing up for a unique celebration of art and culture as the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in partnership with the provincial government and Negros Cultural Foundation presents Art in the Workplace: Sining Alay sa Manggagawa on April 28, 2023 at 3:00pm at the VJR Hall, Capitol Compound.

The program aims to honor and pay tribute to various workers in different regions of the Philippines through artistic performances. Its 2023 edition kicked off in Nueva Vizcaya last March 31, 2023, with a special tribute to the local farmers and teachers.

For the city leg, the program will be dedicated to the local fisher folks, who play a significant role in the province’s economy and culture. The event will feature performances by renowned artists such as Isay Alvarez and Robert Seña, Soliman Cruz, Jobry Cimafranca, and the Palawan Dance Ensemble. The performances are expected to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Palawan and highlight the contributions of fisher folks to the local community.

The Best Western Plus Hotel Puerto Princesa is extending its support to the event, recognizing the importance of art and culture in promoting tourism and fostering local pride. The event promises to be a celebration of the Palaweño spirit, combining art, culture, and the working class in a unique and meaningful way.

The event is expected to draw a large audience, including local residents, tourists, and art enthusiasts. It serves as a testament to the commitment of the CCP and its partners to promote and preserve the diverse cultural heritage of the Philippines, as well as to recognize the important role of workers in society.

