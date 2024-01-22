An unidentified male suspect attempted to set fire to the front of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Palawan Office in Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Mark Llacuna of the Bureau of Fire Protection Puerto Princesa City Fire Station (BFP PPC) has only recently disclosed the attempted arson, which took place at 6:40 p.m. on January 2.

Llacuna reported that the suspect, captured on CCTV from a nearby building driving a gray Fortuner, tried to ignite the front of the building with gasoline but failed, leaving several matchsticks behind.

The fire bureau acknowledges challenges in pressing charges due to the lack of identification of the suspect. Llacuna noted that the female security guard on duty did not confront the suspect as she was unarmed.

“Wala pa tayong masasampahan, kasi hindi nakilala ang suspek. Ang sabi lang ng guard, from 6:40 ng hapon noong January 2, tatlong beses na nagpabalik balik ang suspek at bumaba ng sasakyan,” Llacuna said.

“Walang damage sa establishment—ang nasunog dalawang dahon lang. Tapos may nakita lang tayong 11 na palito ng posporo, at nine ang nasindihan, dalawa ang hindi,” he added.

Llacuna mentioned that the investigation is exploring various motives, including the possibility of the suspect being a former employee or harboring a grudge against the CSC.

He also stated that the incident has prompted increased security measures, including additional lighting, more CCTV cameras, and arming the security guards at the CSC.