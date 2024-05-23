Authorities have arrested a suspected drug pusher who is included in their list of high-value individuals, along with his companion in Purok Balikatan, Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City, at 2:20 in the afternoon today, May 23.

The suspect was identified as Limuel Bellica, 35, and Arturo Mission, 35, identified as a street-level individual (SLI), who works as a tricycle driver.

Police Stations 1 and 2 conducted a drug buy-bust operation, where their undercover agent was able to purchase a sachet of suspected shabu for ₱1,200. The suspects were also found in possession of four additional sachets weighing 3.73 grams with a total market value of ₱16,785. The buy-bust money and a gray pouch were also confiscated from the suspects.

Bellica has previously been jailed for drug-related charges in 2018 and was also previously apprehended for attempted theft at Dinah’s Pension House in Purok El Rancho, where he nearly succeeded in stealing a bag containing over ₱10,600 and other valuable items.

During the attempted theft, Bellica was with his companion known as “Talapian” and “Corpuz,” who managed to escape.

Aside from these incidents, he is also suspected to be involved in several recent burglaries and thefts in various barangays in the city. One of the incidents involved the purchase of stolen goods from a warehouse.

Earlier today, police stated that they had captured a suspect believed to be the person caught on CCTV at the home where he stole several items. Victims were urged to go to PS 1 in order to identify certain objects found to be in his possession, as they could potentially belong to them.

Meanwhile, Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) chief Richard Ligad stated in a video that Bellica denied being engaged in a series of burglaries. However, when the authorities investigated his home, they discovered motorcycles with disassembled parts, as well as other items believed to be stolen.

“Nagkaroon ng buy-bust operation, pero sa surveillance din namin, itong lugar na ito kung saan nahuli ay involve din sila sa pagnanakaw. Althougg hindi niya inaamin, mas inaamin niya yong pagtutulak ng droga, pero kung papansinin itong lugar niya, tingnan niyo yong mga motor, baklas na,” he said.

Ligad’s video recordings showed the suspects’ residence, which was littered with numerous items, such as kitchen wares, electric fans, and others.