Arrest warrants served to suspects in Magcamit slay

Warrants of arrest for murder cases had been served to the two suspects in the slaying of lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

They were served on February 16 to suspect P/SSg. Ariel Pareja and alleged mastermind Marcelino Quioyo, said Police Executive Master Sergeant (PEMS) Henry Castroverde of the CIDG on Thursday, February 17.

Fearing for their lives, Pareja and Quioyo previously surrendered voluntarily to the CIDG and the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) in November 2020.

Pareja was held in custody by the PPO, while Quioyo went to the protective care of the CIDG. Castroverde said, however, that Quioyo requested to go home in December 2020 to his house at BM Road where the warrant was served also on February 16.

“Sinabi naman niya sa amin na kapag dumating na ang warrant niya, sabihan lang siya para kusa na siyang susuko,” Castroverde said.

The arrest warrants were issued by Judge Angelo Arizala of Branch 52 of the Palawan Regional Trial Court (RTC).

P/Col. June Rian, spokesperson of the PPO, said Quiyo will be detained in the CIDG and Pareja in the PPO while they await some documents in compliance with the COVID-19 health protocol.

Aside from them, two other suspects in the case had been sued as accomplices in the murder case.

Magcamit, 35, was shot dead in broad daylight along the national highway in Narra town on February 17 while on his way to a hearing in the municipality of Quezon in southern Palawan.

Two gun men flagged his Inova car and shot him dead when he alighted, according to a spot report released by P/Maj. Remorico Remo, the chief of police of Narra town.

