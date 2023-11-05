(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

Police authorities have arrested two persons as suspects in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in the town of Rizal, in Southern Palawan, early Saturday, November 4.

The Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS) identified the suspects as Aerljhon Montiseno Lagtapon, alias Jackie Lagtapon, and Sandy Lacandi Borja.

Both were reportedly identified by witnesses in the incident that happened in Barangay Punta Baja.

They will face charges of murder and are currently detained at the Rizal MPS for proper disposition.

The police are still investigating the motive behind the stabbing incident.