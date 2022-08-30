- Advertisement by Google -

Six armed men held a store owner and his family at gunpoint and carted away with P480,000 in cash and valuables in Purok 1, Barangay Bulalacao in the town of Bataraza, southern Palawan, at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

The group of men held farmer Eddie Gregorio, 54, at gunpoint while they robbed him of money, jewelry, and two Nokia cell phones from his sari-sari store, the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported Tuesday morning.

Personnel of the Bataraza municipal police station (MPS) are currently conducting a follow-up operation to locate and apprehend the suspects.

A source told Palawan News that Gregorio was in front of his store when the armed men arrived, and one of them kicked him.

- Advertisement -

His wife was threatened with a gun while he was handcuffed and forced to lie on the ground.

“Tinutukan nila si Mr. Gregorio ng baril magkabilaan at agad po siyang iginapos, at pinadapa. Samantalang ang tatlo ay agad po na hinablot ang kanyang asawa at tinutukan din po ng baril. Pinapasok sa loob ng bahay at sinabihan na wag sisigaw kung hindi ay papatayin nila iyong anak. Habang may nakatutok sa kanila, may isa nang naghahalungkat na ng mga gamit nila, hinalungkat ang mga drawer,” the source said.

About Post Author

Arphil Ballarta covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography. See author's posts