PILI, CAMARINES SUR – ArenaPlus, your 24/7 sports betting app, created a fun-filled and truly entertaining festival experience for the Bicolanos as it delivered a successful week-long celebration for the Kaogma Festival 2024.

Celebrated from May 23 to 28, the Kaogma Festival honors the anniversary of the province of Camarines Sur’s founding through numerous activities both online and on-ground. As the event’s major sponsor, ArenaPlus ensured a more exciting festival by bringing in games with premium prizes and entertaining shows by local and favorite artists despite the inclement weather.

This year’s festival was filled with excitement from concerts, singing and dancing competitions, and sports events. Among the sports events were the mud race, bike race, 3×3 basketball, triathlon competition, and MMA fights between PH and Korea, which made for a more thrilling and exciting experience with ArenaPlus.

Thousands of Bicolanos also enjoyed the 5-day music festival with the special presence of well-known artists such as James Reid, Yassi Pressman, and Enrique Gil, as well as performances by country’s best singers such as Ely Buendia, KZ Tandingan, and Adie; bands like Apo Hiking Society, Mayonnaise, and This Band; and rappers such as Flow G, Skusta Clee, and rap icon Gloc 9.

ArenaPlus added fun and entertainment as Gloc 9 sang the ArenaPlus jingle “Halina sa Arena,” grooved by ArenaPlus Astig Boys, with the brand’s newest song, “Tara na Tropa sa Arena.”

All activities were enjoyed with the games and merchandise given away for free and magic ticket prizes claimed in the ArenaPlus NBA-themed booth installed the whole week.

ArenaPlus’ sponsorship of Kaogma Festival 2024 is a testament to the brand’s growing commitment to making any sports events and entertainment scene in the country truly enjoyable while keeping it fun. The brand fully understands its vital role in making the local and international sports and entertainment events in the country closer to the comfort of the Filipinos while giving out more opportunities to have fun and win prizes, anytime and anywhere.

Make your NBA playoff experience extra with ArenaPLUS. To know more about the ArenaPlus NBA Magic Ticket, visit ArenaPlus’ social media pages and website at www.arenaplus.net.