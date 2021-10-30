Season 2 of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, will premiere globally on Netflix on December 17 after the showrunner’s announcement of the main teaser and key art on Friday at a panel at the Lucca Comics & Games Convention in Italy.

The trailer for Season 2 (Destiny Is A Beast) was dropped by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, cast members Joey Batey (Jaskier) and Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), production designer Andrew Laws, and costume designer Lucinda Wright, according to Netflix.



Netflix has also revealed a fresh batch of first look unit images for the streaming series, which is inspired by the best-selling fantasy novel The Witcher, an epic story of destiny and family.









The Witcher focuses on the narrative of three characters whose fates are connected in the enormous realm of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters strive for survival and flourishing, and where good and evil are difficult to discern.

Season 1 of The Witcher released in December 2019 featured Geralt of Rivia, Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anna Chalotra) as they explored historical events that formed their characters before merging into a single narrative that concluded in the fight for Sodden Hill against invaders from the Nilfgaardian Empire.

The characters will pick up in Season 2 with Geralt of Rivia escorting Princess Cirilla to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen, believing that sorceress Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden. While the kings, elves, humans, and demons of the Continent vie for dominion outside its walls, he must safeguard the girl from something even more perilous: the secret power she wields inside.

Fans of The Witcher may watch the teaser, which includes glimpses of what will happen in the second season, such as the coming war with Nilfgaardian invaders, Ciri’s journey to become a witcher, and Geralt of Rivia’s monster-hunting tale.