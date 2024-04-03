Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) will celebrate its 53rd year of establishment as a national park with a series of activities in Sitio Sabang, Barangay Cabayugan, on Friday, April 5.

Park Superintendent Elizabeth Maclang said the PPSRNP, which is home to the Puerto Princesa Underground River, was established as a national park on March 26, but the date fell during Holy Week, so they had to move the celebration.

Araw ng Taraw, a one-day celebration, will include the removal of debris and trees felled by typhoon Odette in 2021 from the Cabayugan River.

Aside from the river cleanup, a coastal cleanup on Sabang Beach will also be held, along with other smaller activities like seedling propagation and mudball throwing. A beach party at night will cap off the event.

“On Araw ng Taraw, we celebrate the founding anniversary of the PPSRNP, which was established in 1971. So now, 53 years na, in partnership with the conservationists,” Maclang said.

“So now, nasa ganitong estado pa rin tayo, iniingatan natin sya para ma-preserve yung outstanding universal value at ecological integrity of the park,” she added.

Meanwhile, Maclang also stated that the construction of the proposed Sabang Wharf is still pending but is already nearing implementation. She stated that they had already submitted a design.

“Marami na nga ang nagtatanong kung kelan ba matutuloy yung plano kasi nga hindi lang ito basta magtatayo tayo ng wharf dahil may mga requirements dahil ito ay isang protected area ay madugo ang proseso. And of course, yung Environmental Compliance Certificate and yung design,” she explained.

She also said the wharf will only be constructed in Sabang, while the entrance area of PPUR will be kept as natural as possible.