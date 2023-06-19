Around a hundred underprivileged children from various municipalities in the province were treated to a day of joy and celebration during the “Araw ng mga Batang Anghel” (Day of Angelic Children) held on June 17 at the Sky Garden of NCCC Mall.

The outreach program, spearheaded by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), aimed to bring happiness to disadvantaged children and those with disabilities, aged 3 to 12, from selected municipalities in Palawan.

Executive Assistant Ma. Elizabeth Sabando, representing Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates, delivered a heartfelt message during the program, emphasizing the importance of showing care and love to children in difficult circumstances.

“We gather here today to give them the opportunity to experience joy, feel loved, and, in our own small ways, address their needs,” said Sabando.

Children from Aborlan, Narra, Brooke’s Point, Rizal, Bataraza, and Taytay also showcased their talents in dancing and singing on the stage, delighting the audience. Face painting, parlor games, and a magic show were also held. The children were treated to snacks and provided with loot bags and raincoats.

The Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices (MSWDO) of each town collaborated to identify the beneficiaries, while social workers and facilitators from the respective LGUs and PSWDO provided assistance throughout the event.

This special day for socially marginalized children was part of the Baragatan Festival 2023 celebration, coinciding with the 121st anniversary of the establishment of the Civil Government of Palawan.