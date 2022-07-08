A newly-graduated senior high school student from Araceli town died from electric shock on Thursday while playing basketball, after he made contact with a goal post that got connected to a live wire.

The family of the victim, identified as Jerome Cacatian, 18, said he was playing by himself at the community court when the accident happened.

“Naglalaro siya ng basketball, nag so-shoot shoot lang ng bola, wala namang kalaban. Nag-drive po siya ng bola ng tumatakbo, pagtira niya ng bola napadikit siya sa poste ng ring ng basketball at nakuryente na po siya,” Marife Cacatian Mondragon told Palawan News.

It appeared from initial reports that a live electric wire connecting two local government buildings had been attached to the basketball goal post to keep it from sagging. Over time, however, its insulation peeled off and the wire got into direct contact with the post.

The electric wire was reportedly connecting the municipal hall building of Araceli and its agriculture office located separately.

The victim, a resident of Sitio Ongolan, Poblacion, was rushed to the Rural Health Unit (RHU) in Araceli, where he later died.

Witnesses to the accident said they were watching the victim shoot basketball when they suddenly saw him being electrocuted.

“Sinusubukan namin hilahin pero hindi kaya kasi pati kami makukuryente. Mabuti na lang isang kasamahan namin sinipa siya ng malakas bago natanggal sa poste. Mga isang minuto lang po yun. Wala na syang malay nagtulong tulong kami buhatin sya sa RHU,” Mark Christian Heredero told Palawan News.

P/Maj. Ric Ramos, the PPO’s spokesperson, said the attending physician has not yet to release an official medical report on the victim’s cause of death.