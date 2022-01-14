The provincial government provided a total of P12.5 million to the municipality of Araceli to support its residents who were impacted by typhoon Odette in December 2021.

Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PPCWDO) chief Abigail Ablaña, during the Usapang Pangkapayapaan, Usapang Pangkaunlaran (UP UP) Palawan program of the Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW-West), said Friday that the amount was provided for the town which was hit hard by the typhoon, benefiting the five barangays of Calandagan, Tinintinan, San Jose de Oro, Dagman, and Poblacion.

“Ang latest na nai-provide ng provincial government ay P12.5 million sa bayan ng Araceli dahil sila ang isa pinakalubhang naapektuhan. Ang pondo na ito galing sa pamahalaang panlalawigan at limang barangay ang nag-benefit,” Ablaña said.

Aside from the allocated funds, the provincial board approved an additional P156 million in financial aid on Tuesday, with each family receiving P5,000.

The provincial board also granted P155 million in 2021 for the affected households, which numbered roughly 64,000.

“Dahil may tulong mula sa national government (P156 million) ay ‘yon naman po ang ia-allocate natin sa ibang barangay ng Araceli, Roxas, Dumaran, Taytay at San Vicente. Ang kakulangan doon ay ‘yon ang pupunuan pa rin ng provincial government,” Ablaña added.

Currently, there are still evacuees in the province’s 16 evacuation centers in northern Palawan.

“Marami na tayong naibigay when it comes to food and non-food items. Mayroon pa tayong 16 na evacuation centers na bukas dahil hindi pa makauwi ang ating mga kababayan at wala pang mauuwian,” she added.

In addition, the provincial government is accepting donations for the affected Palaweños.