Some 73 tourism stakeholders from the towns of Araceli and Dumaran have participated in a seminar-workshop on the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence facilitated by the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO).

This included tourism frontlines, such as local guides, drivers, hotel staff, and hotel owners.

The tourism office said that the training was meant to help workers in key tourism and service sectors provide better service.

“The seminar-workshop aims at establishing a strong foundation in Filipino hospitality, developing a culture of service excellence among tourism frontliners, and providing knowledge about the basic handling of customer service in the new normal,” the office said in a statement.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is promoting the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence Program to show off the best things about Philippine hospitality and what it stands for.

“It is envisioned to enhance and uplift the quality of tourism services in the country, aimed at fostering excellent service to tourists as part of our distinct Filipino brand. Thereby, excellence in service becomes a regional brand and a holistic national identity,” DOT said.

Palawan State University’s Dean of the College of Hospitality Management and Tourism and DOT accredited trainer Dr. Judy Ann V. Sarail served as the resource person for the training.

