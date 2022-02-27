Araceli’s Luisa Gallardo was crowned the first-ever Miss Palawan Universe during a grand coronation event Saturday night at the People’s Amphitheater in Mendoza Park.

The 20-year-old stunner from Araceli town clinched the title following a strong performance in the question and answer portion involving the top 5 finalists out of a total of 13 candidates vying for the title.

She was asked how she thinks the government should address the problem of minimum wage earners considering that prices of oil and basic necessities continue to rise. As economists say that increasing the minimum wage would eventually increase inflation.

“In this time of uncertainty and affliction, we are experiencing some trials and challenges in life. And this issue, is one of those things that we should focus on. And I believe that the government are (is) always doing their best to help our economy rise. I always believe that when their collective efforts and their constituents, the beauty and the economy of our country will always be here to stay,” Gallardo answered.

Gallardo previously joined the Miss Palawan pageant in 2021, landing in a top 10.

In 2022, the Miss Palawan Charities Inc. (MPCI) entered into a partnership with the Miss Universe Philippines organization. The change of the winner’s title is now labeled as Miss Palawan Universe from Miss Palawan.

Meanwhile, Miss Coron Angeli Gabrielle Estrada was crowned as the first runner-up, followed by Puerto Princesa Lian Dale Ballena as second runner-up, Maria Luisa Varela of San Vicente as third runner up, and Mirah Cornelio from Sofronio Española as fourth runner up.

Angelee delos Reyes, Miss Philippines Earth 2013 and Beatrice Luigi Gomez who is the reigning Miss Universe Philippines, also joined the coronation night.