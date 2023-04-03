Fans of all things celestial, or astrophiles, can look forward to two night sky events this month—the Lyrids and π-Puppids meteor showers.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the Lyrids meteor shower will be visible from April 16 to April 25, with a peak on April 23 at a rate of 16 meteors per hour.

The radiant of the meteor shower will emerge between 9:14 p.m. and 5:13 a.m., and PAGASA said the best show will be visible just before daybreak.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said the Lyrids shower, which was discovered over 2,700 years ago, is one of the earliest known meteor showers. Dust particles left by Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, discovered in 1861, led it to ignite and burst.

The π-Puppids, on the other hand, will be active from April 15 to 28. It is predicted to peak on April 24, with the spectacle visible after sunset until its radiant falls into the horizon at approximately 10:10 p.m.

π-Puppids are a meteor shower associated with the comet 26P/Grigg-Skjellerup.

However, the presence of the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius may interfere with the observation during Lyrids Meteors, while the Waxing Crescent Moon in Taurus may also affect the viewing of π-Puppids.

“Maximize the viewing experience by choosing a dark observation site away from the city lights under clear and moonless sky conditions,” PAGASA said.

The two meteor showers are both observable with the naked eye, and no equipment such as telescopes or binoculars is needed.

About Post Author