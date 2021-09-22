The local office of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) issued Tuesday a list of approved schedules of voter satellite registration for some barangays in seven municipalities in Palawan and Puerto Princesa City.

Barangay Iraan, Aborlan will be on September 25 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barangay Covered Court

Barangay Barong Barong, Brooke’s Point will be on September 24 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barangay Covered Court

Barangay Panlaitan, Busuangay on September 24-25 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barangay Hall

Barangay Bulalacao, Coron on September 25 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barangay Hall

Barangay De Carabao, Culion on September 25 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Daycare Center in Sitio Coring

Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City on September 20-24 at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at SM City Puerto Princesa

Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City on September 25 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SM City Puerto Princesa

Barangay San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City on September 27-30 at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Robinsons Place Palawan

Barangay Campung Ulay, Rizal on September 24 at 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Barangay Hall

Barangay Canipaan, Rizal on September 25 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barangay Hall

Barangay Labog, Sofronio Española on September 25 at 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Barangay Covered Gym

COMELEC Palawan spokesperson Jomel Ordas said a satellite registration is also ongoing today, September 22 in Barangay Marcilla, Coron at the Barangay Hall.

Satellite registration also pushed through today in Barangay Canipaan and the venue is at the Barangay Hall.

The COMELEC is reminding everyone that the wearing of a face mask and face shield is required. Proper observance of other minimum public health protocols, such as social distancing while at the registration venue is also required. Bringing of own ballpen is encouraged.

Individuals who will register are advised to bring valid/government-issued ID, or Student/Library ID for students, that bears the applicant’s photograph and signature. Community Tax Certificates (cedula ) and PNP Clearance shall not be honored as valid identification documents.