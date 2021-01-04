APPLY NOW: SM College Scholarship for AY 2021-2022

The SM Foundation Inc. started accepting online applications for incoming college freshmen in its College Scholarship Program for School Year 2021-2022 from January 1 to February 28, 2021.

The application is purely online thru www.sm-foundation.org. Walk-in applicants will not be accepted.

To qualify, a student must be a Grade 12 public high school graduate or Grade 12 graduate from private schools with a Department of Education voucher who completed junior high school from a public school. He or she must have a general weighted average grade of at least 88 percent or its equivalent for Grade 12 during the first semester.

SM Scholars get to enjoy full tuition, monthly allowance, part-time job opportunities during semestral and Christmas breaks, exclusive job offers with the SM Group upon graduation, and other fun-filled activities and enrichment programs.

For over two decades now, the program has been helping the youth reach their full potential and achieve their dreams, and qualified graduating senior high school students are invited to take advantage of the opportunity.

For the list of allowed courses and accredited schools, visit https://sm-foundation.org/programs/education.