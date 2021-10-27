SAN VICENTE, Palawan — Apat na pang-publikong paaralan sa bayan na ito na hindi pa naaabot ng serbisyo ng elektrisidad ang nabiyayaan ngayong araw, October 27, ng solar photovoltaic (PV) system ng Project RELY o Renewable Energy for Livelihood and Youth.

Katuwang sa pagpapailaw ng mga eskwelahan ang Vivant Foundation, Inc. sa pakikipag kooperasyon sa European Union at sa Wequa gGmbH at PROCESS Bohol, Inc.

Ang solar PV system ay ipinagkaloob sa mga eskwelahan na New Canipo Elementary School at New Canipo National High School sa Barangay New Canipo at Old Caruray Elementary School at Caruray National High School sa Barangay Caruray.

Pormal na isinalin ngayong araw sa covered gym ng pamahalaang bayan ng San Vicente.

Dumalo sa turn-over ceremony ang iba pang opisyal ng Vivant, mga punong-guro at guro ng benepisyaryong paaralan, mga opisyal ng Schools Division Office (SDO) ng Department of Education (DepEd) sa Palawan at Puerto Princesa at mga miyembro ng Sangguniang Bayan ng San Vicente.

kabilang sa mga components na nakapaloob sa solar PV system ay ang solar panels, inverter, batteries at balance of systems (BOS). Kaya nitong magpadaloy ng kuryente para sa 50 desktop computers kada araw, maging ang ilaw at bentilador sa mga classrooms. Mayroon ding charging station na nakapuwesto sa labas ng paaralan para magamit ng mga residente.

Layunin ng nasabing proyekto na i-promote ang paggamit ng renewable energy para sa pagpapaunlad ng buhay ng mga mamamayan at sa pagtataguyod ng climate change mitigation sa mga mahihirap at malalayong komunidad sa rehiyon ng Central Visayas at MIMAROPA, sa pamamagitan ng pagpapailaw ng mga off-grid public schools.

Ibinahagi ni Shem Jose W. Garcia, executive director ng Vivant Foundation sa kanyang mensahe ang vision ng kanilang kompanya na tulungang umunlad ang pamumuhay ng bawat Pilipino.

“In every community that we went to, when we were deciding on what to do as a foundation, they really ask for help with K-to-12 and it means a lot of sense. In the Philippines, most people will have children and most of those children will be going to the public school system. So, really when you help the public schools, you’re helping the entire community and you’re helping the entire country and that community to have a better future,” saad ni Garcia.

Pagpapatuloy niya, isinasaalang-alang din sa kanilang mga solar electrification project ang pagbibigay ng oportunidad sa mga mag-aaral sa malalayong komunidad na matuto sa paggamit ng computer.

“We also knew that whenever we would do school electrification, it would be for the needs of the entire school, including the very important side of IT because you know it isn’t fair for students to be left behind to not have the knowledge on how to use computers in this modern age just because they happened to live farther away from the cities where power is readily availalble,” dagdag pa niya.

Nagpasalamat naman si Luz Libarra, principal ng New Canipo Elementary School, sa proyekto na aniya ay malaki ang maitutulong sa kanilang paaralan upang epektibong maitaguyod ang distance learning at maging ang pagsasagawa ng face-to-face classes.

“Now, finally, solar panels were installed. Teachers are doing printing jobs until evening to cope with the scheduled release of weekly self-learning modules to our learners. I could say now that in this modular distance learning, printing of self-learning modules is easier for it can accommodate more printers, laptops and desktop computers. Learning in the face-to-face, if allowed, will be more conducive. Teaching and learning will be now more effective,” Pahayag ni Libarra.

“To the Project RELY, Vivant foundation, the help you extended to our schools will be a great help to the environment and to the improvement of the performance of our end-users – the learners, our future leaders,” dagdag niya.

Nagpaabot din ng pasasalamat at kagalakan si Mayor Amy Roa Alvarez sa pamamagitan ni municipal administrator Lydia Rodriguez, kung saan kanyang binigyang diin ang kahalagahan ng elektrisidad sa pagpapababa ng antas ng kahirapan at sa pagtataguyod ng edukasyon.

“We cannot deny the importance of electricity as one of the most essential components for poverty reduction and access to it means an opportunity for the students to be competitive that can lead to a competitive human capital and of course it attracts high-skilled teachers to work in rural schools,” pahayag ng Alkalde.

Samantala, sa naturang seremonya ay pormal ding tinanggap ng Marufinas Elementary School at New Panggangan Elementary School ng Puerto Princesa City ang kaparehong solar pv system. Ang mga ito ay kabilang sa 16 na off-grid schools na benepisyaryo ng proyekto kung saan ang iba ay mula naman sa Bohol at Cebu.